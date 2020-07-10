Northern Lights YMCA Dickinson Center continuing child care, kids summer day camp

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) -The Northern Lights YMCA in Dickinson County has provided child care throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. More cleaning, but still engaging kids is the ‘Y’s mission.

“It’s been going very well. We had a few families that left. Most of them stayed with us, our teachers all stayed with us,” said the Northern Lights YMCA Dickinson Center’s child care director, Heather Poll.

The ‘Y' has been open throughout the pandemic, providing childcare for essential workers. During this time their commitment remains the same; health and safety of kids.

This includes temperature checks and sanitation. They also work to provide comradery for kids.

“It’s not developmentally appropriate to keep young children separated and following social distancing guidelines. The teachers are trying their best,” said Poll.

In addition to their child care, the ‘Y' also has a summer kids program. The summer program is following the same precautions, while working to get the kids outside for most of the day.

“This was a great opportunity for families to trust us with our cleanliness of happening at camp this year,” said the Northern Lights YMCA Dickinson Center’s summer day camp director, Betty Lou Chartier.

Chartier says each week the camp averages about 35 kids, remaining at their goal number. The main difference this year is the campers are now in smaller groups for activities. One of the campers,, 8-year-old Ethan Esqueda, says he is just happy to be back with others.

“I do get to spend a lot of time here, and the reason why I keep coming back is because I like it here so much and it’s just so fun,” he said

There are still openings for the summer day camp, as well as the toddler room.

