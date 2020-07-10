Michigan Tech SDC opening to current students on July 13

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech’s Student Development Complex (SDC) will reopen to current students on Monday, July 13.

A team of staff from Recreation has developed a reopening plan to ensure the building is utilized safely and is implementing an enhanced cleaning schedule based on guidelines from the CDC and recreation facility standards.

Requirements for Entry

A valid Michigan Tech Student ID (enrolled during the spring 2020 semester and did not graduate)

Pre-register online for session times (link in the table below)

Entry/exit from the SDC main entrance

Face coverings upon entry and throughout the building

Follow social distancing practices and designated traffic patterns

Arrive early enough to check-in at the main desk, which includes acknowledgment of no listed symptoms, tap ID for verification and timestamp of your visit

Questions can be sent to recreation@mtu.edu

Hours of Operation (subject to change without notice)

Fitness Center - July 13 - August 8

Monday - Friday: 8-10 a.m., 1-3 p.m., 4-6 p.m.

Saturday/Sunday: 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Lap Pool - July 20 - August 8

Monday - Friday: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Capacity Limits and Patron Expectations

Fitness Center

23 patrons per 50-minute session

Face coverings recommended while working out, but not required

Every other cardio machine will be available. Weight machines are spaced 10 feet apart. Free weights, benches, squat racks, mats, balls, and tubing will not be available.

Patrons are expected to wipe down equipment before and after each use and maintain a six-foot distance from others while working out.

Sweat towels, mini lockers, and weight belts/straps will not be available.

Locker rooms will not be accessible. All large bags or belongings will need to be stored outside the fitness center.

Pool (will be available the week of July 20)

Eight patrons per 50-minute session

Face coverings required while on deck, but not allowed while in the water.

Lap pool only with eight-lane lines. Most equipment will not be available; some pieces may be reserved ahead of time.

Patrons are expected to maintain a six-foot distance from others on deck.

Towels will not be available Locker rooms will only be available to change, shower before/after pool use and to enter the aquatic facility.

Space will be available for personal items on the pool deck.

Reserving Your Spot

A reservation table for each week (Monday-Sunday) will be posted below by Sunday at 6 p.m. for the upcoming week.

Sign up for no more than one workout slot, in each location, per day.

Full name and contact information will be required.

Reservations will close at 6 a.m. for the current day. Walk-ins will only be accepted if there are available spots to fill.

Reservations may be canceled prior to signup closing at 6 a.m. Check back often for updates on session availability.

The Michigan Tech Trails and the disc golf course remain open. Rentals for the John MacInnes Student Ice Arena and softball fields are also available.

Reserve online or call 906-487-2578. Stay tuned to MichiganTechRecreation.com for the latest information regarding operations of Athletics and Recreational facilities.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.