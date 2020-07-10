Michigan primary election information

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The primary election is coming up for the state of Michigan on August 4.

Many voters are exercising safer options to vote this year because of the COVID-19.

Clerks offices are seeing more absentee ballots than ever before, but Houghton County Clerk Jennifer Kelly gave an important tip to keep in mind when voting by an absentee ballot.

“If they cross parties and they vote by absentee,” Kelly said. “They will not have a chance to fix their ballot. If it goes into the tabulator without being fixed and they did cross parties, none of their partisan votes are going to count.”

If you notice you made this mistake, you can contact your local clerk and they'll cancel your ballot and send you a new one.

The online voters registration deadline will be July 20.

To register to vote visit michigan.gov/votersregistration or visit your local county clerk’s office.

