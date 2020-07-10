Advertisement

Messiah Lutheran Church holds virtual ‘Compassion Camp’

The camp includes videos recorded by Messiah staff as well as bible stories, crafts, music and movement instructions.
Messiah Lutheran Church sign in Marquette.
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Messiah Lutheran Church in Marquette has been offering a summer bible camp for kids online this year. It's called Compassion Camp.

The focus for the camp is learning about compassion for yourself and others.

"We hope the kids will grow in this and know a little bit more about how to care for themselves and those around them and the world and know God's love for them and their ability to be compassionate with others," said Senior Pastor at Messiah Lutheran Church, Andrew Plocher.

The course was free and was able to be completed at each child’s own pace.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

