Messiah Lutheran Church holds virtual ‘Compassion Camp’

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Messiah Lutheran Church in Marquette has been offering a summer bible camp for kids online this year. It's called Compassion Camp.

The camp includes videos recorded by Messiah staff as well as bible stories, crafts, music and movement instructions.

The focus for the camp is learning about compassion for yourself and others.

"We hope the kids will grow in this and know a little bit more about how to care for themselves and those around them and the world and know God's love for them and their ability to be compassionate with others," said Senior Pastor at Messiah Lutheran Church, Andrew Plocher.

The course was free and was able to be completed at each child’s own pace.

