Marquette’s newest business Be Well celebrates soft open with ribbon cutting

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette's newest business celebrating their soft opening Friday afternoon. It's called, Be Well Marquette, and they were joined by the Lake Superior Community Partnership LSCP and others for a ribbon cutting.

Be Well offers alternative and holistic health services including virtual yoga classes, salt therapy and other services. The owner's approach is to keep health simple.

“Our idea here is to keep it simple and that really everything that we’re offering here nurtures our nervous system, our nervous system effects our physical health, our mental health effects our physical health, and breathing well, eating well and thinking well, it doesn’t have to be that complicated.”

The actual grand opening is set for September.

