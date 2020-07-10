Marquette Mountain Resort general manager appointed to Ski Area Safety Board

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer Firday announced the following appointments to the Ski Area Safety Board.

Andrew Farron, of Marquette, is the general manager of Marquette Mountain Resort. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Engineering from the University of Michigan. Farron is appointed to represent Upper Peninsula ski area managers for a term commencing July 10, 2020 and expiring June 8, 2024. He succeeds Nick Sirdenis whose term expired June 8, 2020.

Charles H. Gano, of Indian River, is the general counsel for Boyne Resorts. He earned his Juris Doctor degree from Case Western Reserve University. Gano is reappointed to represent the Central United States Ski Association for a term commencing July 10, 2020 and expiring June 8, 2024.

The Michigan Ski Area Safety Board was created to license and regulate ski areas and ski lifts in Michigan. The Board works with the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs to oversee the operation of ski areas, surface and chair lifts, and rope tows.

These appointments are subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.

