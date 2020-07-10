Advertisement

Local law enforcement urges public, businesses to comply with mask requirement

By Tyler Markle
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -

Governor Gretchen Whitmer bolstered the requirement to wear a mask while in public on Friday. As part of a new executive order, choosing not to wear a mask can now result in penalties.

Starting Monday July 13, masks will be required in all enclosed public spaces as well as large outdoor gatherings in the state of Michigan. Failure to comply with this rule can result in a $500 penalty, as well as a misdemeanor.

"I think it's important for people to realize that if they want to visit businesses or partake in certain areas that are requiring masks, they're going to have to comply with those rules," said Marquette City Police Department Chief Blake Rieboldt.

Law enforcement is counting on businesses to make sure that they are mandating customers and employees wear masks.

"Basically this falls upon the businesses to enforce it, and if they're not enforcing it we will be following through and doing a report with the agency that oversees their business," said Marquette County Sheriff Greg Zyburt.

Businesses that continue to ignore the mask requirement could lose their license and be forced to shut down.

The rule from Governor Whitmer is an executive order, which, unless overturned by the courts carries the weight of law.

“We swore an oath to uphold the constitution of the state and it is the law,” said Zyburt. “The governor has the power and we have to follow law and do what we have to do.”

Local law enforcement hopes that people can learn quickly the importance of mask wearing in public, and avoid any altercations.

"It'll be more of an educational approach, but enforcement action can be taken and will be taken if it needs to be," said Rieboldt.

The new mandate takes effect 12:01 a.m. Monday, July 13.

