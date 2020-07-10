Iron Mountain LPN appointed to Michigan Board of Nursing

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer Friday announced the appointment of an Iron Mountain woman to the Michigan Board of Nursing.

Julie M. Reddinger is a licensed practical nurse with the Dickinson County Healthcare System Cardiology Center. She earned her practical nursing degree from Gogebic Community College in Ironwood.

Reddinger is appointed to represent licensed practical nurses for a term commencing July 10, 2020 and expiring June 30, 2024. She succeeds Jill DeVries whose term expired June 30, 2020.

The Michigan Board of Nursing was created to establish qualifications for nurse licensure, to establish standards for education and approve nurse education programs, develop and implement criteria for assurance of continued competency, and take disciplinary action against licensees when the health, safety, and welfare of the public has been adversely affected.

This appointment is subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.

