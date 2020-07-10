Advertisement

Gov. Whitmer makes appointment to Lake Superior State University Board of Control

Cynthia K. Williams, of East Lansing, is the former executive director of the Michigan Education Special Services Association
Cynthia K. Williams
Cynthia K. Williams(Courtesy photo)
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) -Governor Gretchen Whitmer Friday announced the appointment of Cynthia K. Williams to the Lake Superior State University Board of Control. 

“Cynthia Williams has established herself as a qualified public servant, who carries the expertise in education that is so critical in this position,” Whitmer said. “With the challenges facing universities during the coronavirus pandemic, it’s important to have someone on the board who will do right by students, staff, and alumni. I’m confident that Cynthia will bring tremendous value to the Lake Superior State University Board of Control.”

Cynthia K. Williams, of East Lansing, is the former executive director of the Michigan Education Special Services Association, where she worked for over 16 years before retiring in 2016. She also previously served as legal counsel for the Michigan Education Association and an attorney with White, Beekman, Przybylowicz, Schneider & Baird. Ms. Williams currently serves as a planning commissioner for the City of East Lansing.

Ms. Williams holds a Bachelor of Arts in English Language and Literature from Lake Superior State University and a Juris Doctor degree from the Thomas M. Cooley Law School. She is a member of the Women Lawyers Association and a former member of the Lake Superior State University Foundation Board of Directors and Children’s Trust Fund Board. Ms. Williams is appointed for a term commencing July 10, 2020 and expiring January 27, 2028. She succeeds Rodney Nelson whose term expired January 27, 2020. 

“I am honored by Governor Whitmer’s appointment to serve on the Lake Superior State University Board of Trustees,” Williams said. “As a native of the Upper Peninsula and a graduate of LSSU, I look forward to the opportunity to serve this fine institution, which had a meaningful and lasting impact on my professional life. Although its programming draws students from across the state and beyond, its presence in the eastern Upper Peninsula is an important driver of the local economy and provides access to higher education opportunities in the region. It will be an honor to be a part of the university’s leadership team and help guide its future direction.”

The Lake Superior State University Board of Trustees is the governing body of Lake Superior State University. The board is granted the power of control and direction of all expenditures from the university's funds.  

This appointment is subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.

Latest News

News

UP adds 13 COVID-19 cases, 7 in Menominee County alone

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
Dickinson, Gogebic, Houghton, and Iron counties each added a single case Friday, while Chippewa County added two, and Menominee County increased by seven.

News

LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe and Alissa Pietila
This story provides the coronavirus case count, deaths, and recoveries reported for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

News

Iron Mountain LPN appointed to Michigan Board of Nursing

Updated: 38 minutes ago
Julie M. Reddinger is a licensed practical nurse with the Dickinson County Healthcare System Cardiology Center.

News

Marquette Mountain Resort general manager appointed to Ski Area Safety Board

Updated: 43 minutes ago
Andrew Farron was appointed to represent Upper Peninsula ski area managers.

Latest News

News

Northern Lights YMCA Dickinson Center continuing child care, kids summer day camp

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Jawor
This includes temperature checks and increased sanitation.

Sports

Michigan Tech SDC opening to current students on July 13

Updated: 2 hours ago
A team of staff from Recreation has developed a reopening plan to ensure the building is utilized safely and is implementing an enhanced cleaning schedule

News

OSF HealthCare St. Francis Hospital & Medical Group implements visitor restrictions again

Updated: 2 hours ago
Healthy support persons that meet the exceptions should stop at the front desk upon arrival to the hospital or medical group.

News

Gov. Whitmer welcomes PPE donation from Kingdom of Jordan

Updated: 2 hours ago
The shipment includes overalls, surgical masks and goggles. A shipment of N95 masks is expected to follow.

News

Social Justice for Us creates stickers to show support for inclusivity

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
The group's mission is to uplift marginalized voices.

News

Messiah Lutheran Church holds virtual ‘Compassion Camp’

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
The camp includes videos recorded by Messiah staff as well as bible stories, crafts, music and movement instructions.