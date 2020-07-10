Gov. Whitmer makes appointment to Lake Superior State University Board of Control

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) -Governor Gretchen Whitmer Friday announced the appointment of Cynthia K. Williams to the Lake Superior State University Board of Control.

“Cynthia Williams has established herself as a qualified public servant, who carries the expertise in education that is so critical in this position,” Whitmer said. “With the challenges facing universities during the coronavirus pandemic, it’s important to have someone on the board who will do right by students, staff, and alumni. I’m confident that Cynthia will bring tremendous value to the Lake Superior State University Board of Control.”

Cynthia K. Williams, of East Lansing, is the former executive director of the Michigan Education Special Services Association, where she worked for over 16 years before retiring in 2016. She also previously served as legal counsel for the Michigan Education Association and an attorney with White, Beekman, Przybylowicz, Schneider & Baird. Ms. Williams currently serves as a planning commissioner for the City of East Lansing.

Ms. Williams holds a Bachelor of Arts in English Language and Literature from Lake Superior State University and a Juris Doctor degree from the Thomas M. Cooley Law School. She is a member of the Women Lawyers Association and a former member of the Lake Superior State University Foundation Board of Directors and Children’s Trust Fund Board. Ms. Williams is appointed for a term commencing July 10, 2020 and expiring January 27, 2028. She succeeds Rodney Nelson whose term expired January 27, 2020.

“I am honored by Governor Whitmer’s appointment to serve on the Lake Superior State University Board of Trustees,” Williams said. “As a native of the Upper Peninsula and a graduate of LSSU, I look forward to the opportunity to serve this fine institution, which had a meaningful and lasting impact on my professional life. Although its programming draws students from across the state and beyond, its presence in the eastern Upper Peninsula is an important driver of the local economy and provides access to higher education opportunities in the region. It will be an honor to be a part of the university’s leadership team and help guide its future direction.”

The Lake Superior State University Board of Trustees is the governing body of Lake Superior State University. The board is granted the power of control and direction of all expenditures from the university's funds.

This appointment is subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.