Advertisement

Ghislaine Maxwell seeks jail release in Epstein abuse case

FILE - In this Nov. 7, 1991 file photo, Ghislaine Maxwell, daughter of late British publisher Robert Maxwell, reads a statement in Spanish in which she expressed her family's gratitude to the Spanish authorities, aboard the "Lady Ghislaine" in Santa Cruz de Tenerife.
FILE - In this Nov. 7, 1991 file photo, Ghislaine Maxwell, daughter of late British publisher Robert Maxwell, reads a statement in Spanish in which she expressed her family's gratitude to the Spanish authorities, aboard the "Lady Ghislaine" in Santa Cruz de Tenerife.(AP Photo/Dominique Mollard, File)
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Lawyers of a close associate of Jeffrey Epstein want her released from jail as she awaits trial in her sex abuse case.

British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell is being held without bail at New York City jail on charges she helped Epstein recruit young women and girls so he could sexually exploit them.

Court papers filed Friday ask a judge to release her to home confinement.

A judge has set a hearing for Tuesday to hear bail arguments and to arraign Maxwell on multiple charges, including that she conspired to entice girls as young as 14 to engage in illegal sex acts with Epstein from 1994 through 1997.

The 58-year-old Maxwell has denied any wrongdoing.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

US bets on small, untested company to deliver COVID vaccine

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By MARTHA MENDOZA and JULIET LINDERMAN Associated Press
When precious vats of COVID-19 vaccine are finally ready, jabbing the lifesaving solution into the arms of Americans will require hundreds of millions of injections.

Political News

Trump in battleground Florida, postpones New Hampshire rally

Updated: 17 minutes ago
The event was to mark Trump's first political rally after a multiweek hiatus caused by a nationwide surge in coronavirus cases.

News

Northern Lights YMCA Dickinson Center continuing child care, kids summer day camp

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Alyssa Jawor
This includes temperature checks and increased sanitation.

Sports

Michigan Tech SDC opening to current students on July 13

Updated: 28 minutes ago
A team of staff from Recreation has developed a reopening plan to ensure the building is utilized safely and is implementing an enhanced cleaning schedule

News

OSF HealthCare St. Francis Hospital & Medical Group implements visitor restrictions again

Updated: 35 minutes ago
Healthy support persons that meet the exceptions should stop at the front desk upon arrival to the hospital or medical group.

Latest News

News

Gov. Whitmer welcomes PPE donation from Kingdom of Jordan

Updated: 39 minutes ago
The shipment includes overalls, surgical masks and goggles. A shipment of N95 masks is expected to follow.

National

Tropical Storm Fay shutters beaches as it heads north

Updated: 1 hour ago
Tropical Storm Fay has slightly picked up speed and strength as it moves closer to land, and forecasters decreased projections for rain totals and flooding.

Political News

In heated political moment, Goya latest company to get stung

Updated: 1 hour ago
Robert Unanue, Goya CEO, spoke at a Rose Garden event announcing a "Hispanic Prosperity Initiative" on Thursday.

News

Social Justice for Us creates stickers to show support for inclusivity

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
The group's mission is to uplift marginalized voices.

National

Amber Alert issued for missing girl, 3, in Kan.

Updated: 1 hours ago
Olivia's father said he woke up and discovered she was not in the home, officials said. He found the back door of the location was standing open.