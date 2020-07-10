Advertisement

Fifteen Bay College Athletes honored as NJCAA All-Academic

(WLUC)
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -The NJCAA has announced the 2019-2020 All-Academic Teams for the 2019-2020 school year. Fifteen student-athletes represented Bay College on that list.

Student-Athletes are eligible to earn academic honors by achieving an overall GPA of 3.60 or higher for the academic year. Student-Athletes nation-wide are divided into three teams. First Team honors are awarded to those who achieve a 4.0 GPA. Second Team includes student-athletes with a GPA in between 3.80 and 3.99, while Third Team honorees earned a GPA between 3.60 and 3.79.

One Bay College student-athlete qualified for the NJCAA All-Academic First Team this year. Dan Harrington (Baseball, FR, Iron Mountain, MI) was the lone Norse to make the list.

Bay College student-athletes on the NJCAA All-Academic Second Team include: Marissa Ackerman (Women's Basketball, SO, Munising, MI), Jackson Bower (Baseball, FR, Bark River, MI), Jared Crow (Baseball, FR, Gladstone, MI), Ernesto Gomez (Baseball, FR, Dominican Republic), Eden Oswald (Softball, FR, Bark River, MI), Haley Trudell (Women's Basketball, SO, Rock, MI), and Dane VanDenHeuvel (Baseball, SO, Norway, MI).

NJCAA All-Academic Third Team honorees from Bay College are: Mike Campbell (Baseball, FR, Minocqua, WI), Nicolas Goebert (Baseball, FR, Werl, Germany), Kaitlyn Hardwick (Women's Basketball, Softball, SO, Gladstone, MI), Morgan Letteriello (Softball, FR, Gladstone, MI), Brooke Mannor (Women's Basketball, FR, Gwinn, MI), Trish McGuire (Women's Basketball, FR, Gwinn, MI), and Carson Shea (Baseball, FR, Gladstone, MI).

Each year the NJCAA also names Academic Teams of the Year. Earning a spot on that list from Bay College was the Women’s Basketball Team, who boasted a team GPA of 3.27.

