Delta Child Advocacy Center hosts virtual Amazing Race

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Delta Regional County Child Advocacy Center’s third annual Amazing Race will be held virtually this year.

Registration for the event is open through July 31 and the race is August 8-16. Since this year’s race is virtual, anyone anywhere in the world can participate. There is no age limit and registration is $25 per person.

“Historically we’ve had teams of two traveling up and down downtown Escanaba, going in and out of businesses to compete in challenges. This year, we’re going to be releasing challenges three times a day at a minimum via Facebook, email and text message,” said Kelly Chandler, Program Coordinator for the Delta CAC.

With this year’s virtual race, the CAC is asking participants to start a peer-to-peer fundraiser to raise money for child advocacy.

“By participating or even by donating, everyone is helping us as a community member, as an individual, etc., to help us stand up for child abuse and to help be an ally to those children and families who have been impacted by something so traumatic,” said Katie Menard, Family Advocate for the Delta CAC.

To register for the virtual amazing race, click here.

