Advertisement

Cool, mostly dry weekend weather

High pressure regains control over our weather Friday night
By Shawn Householder
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

High pressure and dry air regain control over Upper Michigan’s weather late Friday into the weekend. A cool northwest wind off of Lake Superior will keep the coolest conditions along the immediate Lake Superior shoreline. Mercury is expected to slowly climb back into the above-average category by the middle and second half of next week.

Saturday: Mainly sunny to partly cloudy, comfortably mild.

· Highs: 70s to near 80° well inland. Coolest far north, low to mid 60s.

Sunday: Becoming increasingly cloudy and staying rather cool. Intermittent mist/drizzle may develop downwind from Lake Superior. Negligible new accumulation expected.

· Highs: 60s north, low 70s south.

Monday: Mostly sunny, fair and dry.

· Highs: 70s for most. Near 80° well inland.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with occasional rain and storms. Not as cool.

· Highs: Centered near 80° with the coolest readings looking north.

Wednesday: Morning rain ending east, becoming mainly sunny through the day.

· Highs: Mid 80s

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

After a rainy morning comes a nice weekend

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Jennifer Perez
A comfortable weekend in the works

Forecast

Cooler weekend weather in store after damp Friday morning

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Shawn Householder
TV Weather On Demand

Forecast

Storms This Afternoon

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 7:21 AM EDT
|
By Jennifer Perez
Another round of storms before a cold front.

Forecast

Heat Ramps Up

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 7:33 AM EDT
|
By Jennifer Perez
A hot and humid midweek before more storms

Latest News

Forecast

Warm & Muggy

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 8:02 AM EDT
|
By Jennifer Perez
A small break from the heat and storms today.

Forecast

Stormy Afternoon

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 7:25 AM EDT
|
By Jennifer Perez
Stormy week in the works

Forecast

Hot weather continues through holiday weekend

Updated: Jul. 4, 2020 at 12:55 PM EDT
|
By Shawn Householder
Remember to make good decisions while celebrating Independence Day

Forecast

Hot Holiday

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 7:36 AM EDT
|
By Jennifer Perez
A hot holiday weekend underway

Forecast

Heat Dome Continues

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 10:22 AM EDT
|
By Jennifer Perez
Weather Forecast 7/2/20

Weather

Here we snow again: Winter-like conditions return to Upper Michigan on May 8

Updated: May. 8, 2020 at 7:48 AM EDT
Roads are slick in the central U.P. after at least a couple inches of snow fell in the lake effect snow-belts downwind of Lake Superior.