Cool, mostly dry weekend weather

High pressure and dry air regain control over Upper Michigan’s weather late Friday into the weekend. A cool northwest wind off of Lake Superior will keep the coolest conditions along the immediate Lake Superior shoreline. Mercury is expected to slowly climb back into the above-average category by the middle and second half of next week.

Saturday: Mainly sunny to partly cloudy, comfortably mild.

· Highs: 70s to near 80° well inland. Coolest far north, low to mid 60s.

Sunday: Becoming increasingly cloudy and staying rather cool. Intermittent mist/drizzle may develop downwind from Lake Superior. Negligible new accumulation expected.

· Highs: 60s north, low 70s south.

Monday: Mostly sunny, fair and dry.

· Highs: 70s for most. Near 80° well inland.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with occasional rain and storms. Not as cool.

· Highs: Centered near 80° with the coolest readings looking north.

Wednesday: Morning rain ending east, becoming mainly sunny through the day.

· Highs: Mid 80s

