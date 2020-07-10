City of Negaunee adding safety fencing to ‘Old Town’ area

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Negaunee is working to improve safety at the "Old Town" area of the city.

The city has hired Marquette Fence Co. to install 360 feet of new fencing in one area of old town that will prevent people from exploring areas that may be dangerous. Some are sites that sit over former mining areas.

The cost of the project is $8,295.

"We're reminding folks to please stay on the trails that have been established, also in the approved park areas only," said Negaunee City Manager Nate Heffron. "If you go beyond those areas, you're really putting yourself at a risk. Those areas aren't designed for you to walk out on and especially if there's a fence. Please don't go beyond the fence. Don't damage the fence."

Funds for this project were taken from the parks department budget line reserved for playground equipment upgrades.

Crews will begin installing the fencing July 20.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.