BeWell Marquette hosts soft opening Friday

BeWell Marquette, a new wellness and play center in Marquette, is hosting its soft opening Friday, July 10.
By Sarah Blakely
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 8:20 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new wellness center is coming to downtown Marquette.

BeWell Marquette is hosting its soft opening Friday, July 10 to invite people to see what the wellness center has to offer.

Owner Kate Lewandowski says the center offers everything from one-on-one health sessions, like physical therapy, to group events like yoga and dance classes.

Lewandowski says one thing she is particularly excited about is the new salt therapy room. She says the salt room can be great for skin issues, but is also a good place to relax. She says Yoopers will love using the salt room in the winter.

The soft opening will take place at BeWell Marquette, located at 601 N. Third Street, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

You can stay up to date on the latest happenings and offerings at BeWell Marquette on its Facebook page.

