After a rainy morning comes a nice weekend

Rain continues across the central and eastern Upper Peninsula during the morning as a cold front moves through. Most of it will come to an end by early afternoon with clouds slowly clearing out from west to east. Then, slightly cooler and drier air sets in for the weekend. Behind the front, less humid air will move in and dewpoint temperatures will drop to the 50s making it more comfortable for a few days. Plus, temperatures will drop to seasonal in the 70s extending through early next week with overnight lows in the 50s!

Today: Rain for the eastern half during the morning. Mostly to partly cloudy

Highs: Mid to upper 70s for most, low 80s south, low 70s east

Saturday: Partly sunny and pleasant with a northerly breeze

Highs: Mainly 70s, upper 60s north

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a chance of an isolated shower

Highs: Low to mid-70s

Monday: Mostly sunny and nice

Highs: Mid to upper 70s, low 80s south

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with late-day storms possible

Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms

Highs: Low 80s

