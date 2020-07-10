2020 Michigan Freedom Tour cancelled in Upper Michigan

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) -The 2020 Michigan Freedom Tour that was set to visit Ford Airport in Iron Mountain, and the Delta County Airport in Escanaba has been cancelled. On July 15th and 16th a B-25 Mitchell and C-47 Skytrain were set to fly to the airports.

This was to celebrate the 75th anniversary of victory in World War II. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this will not take place.

“The visit to Iron Mountain and Escanaba was part of a Northern tour that we had arranged. With the spread of the COVID-19, what began to happen was a shutdown of some of the events in the North. We haven’t been able to go to many places this year,” said the Yankee Air Museum director of outreach services, Dave Callanan.

The Michigan Freedom Tour will return to the north in 2021.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.