19 from NMU Swim and Dive named CSCAA Scholar All-Americans

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (WLUC) -The Northern Michigan University Swim & Dive team placed 19 student-athletes onto the College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association of America Scholar All-American Team for the 2019-20 season.

10 earned First Team recognition while nine were named Second Team.

First Team selections included:

Ivan Amillo Escobedo Valencia, Spain - Fr. Industrial Technologies; Lajos Budai Kecskemet, Hungary - Sr. Information Systems; Micah Currie Blue Springs, Mo. - Fr.

Biology; Ryan Leach Colorado Springs, Colo. - Fr. Undeclared; Ondrej Zach Rudolfov, Czech Republic - Jr. Physical Education & Coaching; Amanda Baird Riverside, Calif. - Fr. Mathematics; Julianna Engesser South Elgin, Ill. - Fr. Art & Design; Jenna Joerger Eagan, Minn. Fr. Pre-Nursing; Michaela Nelson Sun Prairie, Wis. - Fr. Biology; Gabriella Spajic Sydney, Australia - Jr. Finance & Risk Management; Margaret Vaitkus Munster, Ind. - Jr. Fisheries and Wildlife Management.

Second Team selections were:

Maria Arakelian Livonia, Mich. - Fr. Accounting; Francesca Gastrow Hartland, Wis. - Fr. Mathematics; Rachel Helm Newcastle, England - Sr. English & Writing; Nicola Pasquire Bedford, England - Sr.Criminal Justice; Katharina Springhetti Tramin, Italy - Jr. Sport Science; Jamie Kimble Prior Lake, Minn. - Sr. Mathematics; Pilar Perello FerrerInca, Spain - Fr.Marketing; Erikas Kapocius Ignalina, Lithuania - Fr.Pre-Business.

The award recognizes students who achieved a grade point average of 3.50 or higher and were invited to compete at their respective national championship. Selections were drawn from 209 colleges and universities. In addition to 209 teams receiving first-team selections, 97 programs placed one swimmer or diver selection on the All-America Second Team roster. These student-athletes have similarly achieved a GPA of 3.50 and achieved a "B" time standard or competed at an NCAA Regional or Zone Diving qualifier. In total, 282 teams placed at least one individual on the First or Second teams. The 19 Wildcats joined a total of 1,479 swimmers and divers

