Advertisement

Why are face masks important? Just ask Bill Nye

By Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – It’s maybe no surprise that Bill Nye is keeping health and social distancing entertaining during the pandemic.

The “Science Guy” is out with a couple of face mask videos on TikTok that have captured the attention of millions.

In one, he asks the question: Why do doctors and scientists want you to wear a face mask when you’re out in public?

"Face masks like this one prevent particles from my respiratory system from getting into the air and then into your respiratory system," Nye says answering his own question.

He then goes on to show how different things block airflow, including a scarf and a homemade face mask.

Nye then ups his game in a second video, switching to an N95 respirator, where he shows it blocks even more air. These face masks are used in the medical community.

“Everybody, this is literally a matter of life and death,” Nye says in his plea. “So, when you’re out in public, please wear a mask.”

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

MDHHS urges Michigan families to catch children up on needed vaccines

Updated: moments ago
Childhood vaccines have declined during the COVID-19 pandemic.

National

Reps. Bergman, Lee introduce bipartisan bill to end veteran suicide

Updated: 5 minutes ago
This new legislation would establish a pilot program at the Department of Veterans Affairs called the “Zero Suicide Initiative.”

News

Gov. Whitmer extends executive order protecting jail, juvenile detention center populations

Updated: 11 minutes ago
Executive Order 2020-146 temporarily suspends transfers into and from Michigan Department of Corrections facilities unless jails adopt certain risk-reduction protocols.

National

Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen back in federal prison

Updated: 16 minutes ago
President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer and fixer, Michael Cohen, has been returned to federal prison.

National

Official: Feds feared Epstein confidant might kill herself

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By MICHAEL BALSAMO
The steps to ensure Maxwell's safety while she's locked up at a federal jail in New York City extend far beyond the measures federal officials took when they first arrested her in New Hampshire last week.

Latest News

News

Car break-ins being investigated in Delta County

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
The sheriff’s office said the incidents happened between Wednesday evening, July 8, and Thursday morning, July 9.

News

LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe and Alissa Pietila
This story provides the coronavirus case count, deaths, and recoveries reported for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

Political News

Biden pledges New Deal-like economic agenda to counter Trump

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By BILL BARROW
Launching an economic pitch expected to anchor his fall presidential campaign, Democratic candidate Joe Biden is proposing sweeping new uses of the federal government’s regulatory and spending power to bolster U.S. manufacturing and technology firms.

News

Upper Michigan adds 11 new COVID-19 cases Thursday

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
Those cases were split between five different counties.

National

Big Ten to limit football, fall sports to conference games

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By JOHN ZENOR AP Sports Writer
Besides football, the sports affected include men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball.

News

UP Energy Task Force to meet online July 15

Updated: 1 hour ago
On the agenda are presentations by representatives from the City of Escanaba Electric Department, Marquette Board of Light and Power and the Upper Peninsula Power Co.