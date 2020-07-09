Upper Michigan adds 11 new COVID-19 cases Thursday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan cases increased by 11 Thursday, July 9.

Chippewa, Delta and Menominee counties each reported three new cases, while Houghton and Marquette counties each increased by one case. There were also three recoveries added in Marquette County.

The U.P. now has a total of 242 confirmed cases during this outbreak. Of those cases, 18 have died and at least 113 cases are considered recovered. For more on cases in Upper Michigan, click here.

In total, Michigan reported 446 new cases today, so the state’s total cases are now at 67,683. Nine new deaths were reported statewide, which means 6,024 people with the virus have died in Michigan.

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus. Additional information COVID-19 testing in the U.P. can be found here.

