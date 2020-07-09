UP Energy Task Force to meet online July 15

MICHIGAN (Press Release) - The U.P. Energy Task Force is scheduled to meet Wednesday, July 15, to discuss the role electric utilities play in providing power to residents and business in the Upper Peninsula.

On the agenda are presentations by representatives from the City of Escanaba Electric Department, Marquette Board of Light and Power and the Upper Peninsula Power Co.

The Task Force will meet from 1-3:30 p.m. using Microsoft Teams. To participate, go to Michigan.gov/UPEnergyTaskForce for the Microsoft Teams meeting link. For those who are only able to join by phone, a dial-in number and conference ID are also available at the website.

Following the presentations and a Task Force work session, there will be time for public comment. Members of the public who wish to speak at the meeting are asked to send an email to EGLE-UPEnergy@Michigan.gov with “Request for Public Comment During July 15 Meeting” in the subject line and your name. Members of the public who attend the meeting but who did not submit their names ahead of time will be allowed to comment. Each speaker will have a three-minute time limit.

The U.P. Energy Task Force must submit its report on overall U.P. energy issues and alternatives to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer by March 31, 2021. In April, the Task Force sent to the Governor its recommendations on propane availability in the U.P. The full report with appendices is posted at Michigan.gov/UPEnergyTaskForce.

The Governor asked the U.P. Energy Task Force to formulate alternative solutions for meeting the region’s energy needs, with a focus on security, reliability, affordability and environmental soundness. The E.O. also asked the Task Force to identify and evaluate potential changes to energy supply and distribution in the U.P.; the impacts of such changes; and alternatives for meeting the area’s energy needs due to such changes.

Wednesday’s meeting is being held in accordance with Gov. Whitmer’s and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services’ recommendations designed to help prevent the spread of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.