Storms This Afternoon

A cold front moves in this evening and overnight. Before it does conditions will be hot and humid again. Temperatures will top off in the upper 80s for the central and south. Then, another round of thunderstorms develops late in the afternoon across the west. The line will track east during the evening and weaken overnight. Some will be strong to severe with hail, strong winds, and heavy rain. Residual showers will be around tomorrow morning across the east as the front exits the area. Then, cooler air works in for the weekend.

Today: Partly cloudy, hot, humid, with afternoon storms

· Highs: Low to mid-80s west & east, Upper 80s central and south

Friday: Morning rain showers in the central and east. Then, clouds decreasing to partly sunny and cooler

· Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s

Saturday: Partly cloudy, cooler with a few showers late in the day

· Highs: Mainly 70s

Sunday: Morning showers east, clouds decreasing and cooler conditions

· Highs: Mid 70s

Monday: Mostly sunny and warm

· Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a few showers in the west

· Highs: Mid 80s

Wednesday: Scattered showers

· Highs: Mid 80s

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.