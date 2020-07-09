Room at the Inn guests volunteer to clean windows downtown Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Guests at Marquette’s Room at the Inn volunteered their time while honoring the memory of a community figure on Thursday, July 7.

The group spent the morning washing the windows of businesses on Washington Street in downtown Marquette. It’s a job that Phil Niemisto used to take on, and now following his passing, this is a way to carry on his legacy.

It’s all part of Room at the Inn’s goal of being an active part of the downtown area, as they continue to work on setting up a permanent shelter.

“It’s especially important right now, with Room at the Inn establishing a permanent shelter in Downtown Marquette. We want the message to be clear, we need help from the community but we’re also here to give back, so we just want everyone to know that we’re going to be a welcome and friendly partner to the downtown community,” said Nick Emmendorfer, Executive Director of Room at the Inn.

