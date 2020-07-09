Advertisement

Reps. Bergman, Lee introduce bipartisan bill to end veteran suicide

This new legislation would establish a pilot program at the Department of Veterans Affairs called the “Zero Suicide Initiative.”
Photo Source: Corey Hook / USAF / MGN
Photo Source: Corey Hook / USAF / MGN(KALB)
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Press Release) - Thursday, July 9, Congressman Jack Bergman (R-MI-1) and Congresswoman Susie Lee (D-NV-3) introduced the VA Zero Suicide Demonstration Project Act of 2020. This new legislation would establish a pilot program at the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) called the “Zero Suicide Initiative.”

The Zero Suicide Initiative, a concept and program founded by the Henry Ford Health Care System, is a program built on the belief that all suicides are preventable through proper care, patient safety, and systems-focused efforts. This legislation would build on the VA’s strong suicide prevention efforts by implementing more comprehensive, systems-focused Zero Suicide efforts in pilot programs at five VA medical centers across the country. 

“For over a decade, around 20 Veterans have taken their own lives each day. We cannot tolerate this lack of progress because we know that even one suicide is too many. The VA has recently made great strides in committing to Veteran Suicide efforts, including through new plans outlined by the President’s Roadmap to Empower Veterans and End a National Tragedy of Suicide (PREVENTS) Task Force,” said Rep. Bergman. “Until we’ve fully addressed this crisis, however, we must innovate and explore all avenues – starting with what has demonstrated positive results. This new legislation will implement the “zero suicides” method, changing the way VA approaches suicide risk.”

“One veteran death by suicide a day is too much,” said Rep. Lee. “Our goal must be to bring veteran deaths by suicide to zero. We know that of the 20 veteran deaths by suicide per day, on average, six occur with active VA patients. While much can be done to reach the 14 veterans who are not accessing VA resources, the Zero Suicide Initiative focuses on providing the culture and resources to eliminate deaths by suicide within the VA. If we can show that these Zero Suicide pilot programs are effective at reducing suicide within the VA system, then we can expand the program to reach every veteran in America. Our nation’s veterans deserve our full support, and this bill with support from both parties shows our veterans they’re not in this alone.”

The legislation would:

  • Establish a 4-year pilot program to implement a “Zero Suicides Initiative” model at five VA Health Systems, including one which serves primarily rural and remote Veterans.
  • Require VA to report on the ongoing pilot and whether it should continue the program after its expiration.

Read the full legislation here. The VA Zero Suicide Demonstration Project Act of 2020 builds on Rep. Bergman’s efforts to end Veteran Suicide, such as through the IMPROVE Act.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

MDHHS urges Michigan families to catch children up on needed vaccines

Updated: moments ago
Childhood vaccines have declined during the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Gov. Whitmer extends executive order protecting jail, juvenile detention center populations

Updated: 10 minutes ago
Executive Order 2020-146 temporarily suspends transfers into and from Michigan Department of Corrections facilities unless jails adopt certain risk-reduction protocols.

National

Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen back in federal prison

Updated: 16 minutes ago
President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer and fixer, Michael Cohen, has been returned to federal prison.

National

Official: Feds feared Epstein confidant might kill herself

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By MICHAEL BALSAMO
The steps to ensure Maxwell's safety while she's locked up at a federal jail in New York City extend far beyond the measures federal officials took when they first arrested her in New Hampshire last week.

Latest News

News

Car break-ins being investigated in Delta County

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
The sheriff’s office said the incidents happened between Wednesday evening, July 8, and Thursday morning, July 9.

News

LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe and Alissa Pietila
This story provides the coronavirus case count, deaths, and recoveries reported for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

Political News

Biden pledges New Deal-like economic agenda to counter Trump

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By BILL BARROW
Launching an economic pitch expected to anchor his fall presidential campaign, Democratic candidate Joe Biden is proposing sweeping new uses of the federal government’s regulatory and spending power to bolster U.S. manufacturing and technology firms.

News

Upper Michigan adds 11 new COVID-19 cases Thursday

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
Those cases were split between five different counties.

National

Big Ten to limit football, fall sports to conference games

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By JOHN ZENOR AP Sports Writer
Besides football, the sports affected include men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball.

News

UP Energy Task Force to meet online July 15

Updated: 1 hour ago
On the agenda are presentations by representatives from the City of Escanaba Electric Department, Marquette Board of Light and Power and the Upper Peninsula Power Co.