PepsiCo working to provide meals to rural communities

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - PepsiCo is teaming up provide meals to those in need in Michigan. They have a new program.

It's an offshoot of their Food for Good program and it's called Meals to You. So far they've provided more than 66,000 meals to children and families across Michigan. The focus of the program includes rural areas of Upper Michigan. The program now reaches all 50 states and Puerto Rico.

“We are very privileged to do the work that we do at Food For Good, the Meals to You program is specifically designed to address a very unique need of the child who lives in a rural location who can’t get to that food, we want to come in and help with this program,” said Senior Manager for PepsiCo’s Food for Good Program, Doug Hargis.

Au Train, Chatham, Gwinn, Pickford, and Rudyard are just some of the rural communities that have been reached by the meals for you program. You can find out more about the Meals to You program by clicking here.

