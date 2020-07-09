Advertisement

Norway VFW rebuilding after crash damage

This face-lift comes after the building suffered significant damage from a crash on August 11, 2019.
The Norway VFW rebuilds the outside.
The Norway VFW rebuilds the outside.
By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NORWAY, Mich. (WLUC) -The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4581 in Norway is undergoing repairs after an SUV crashed into the building last August. A new wood exterior closes the holes of the building. This face-lift comes after the building suffered significant damage from an on August 11, 2019.

“Right now we are just trying to get things back together,” said the Norway VFW post commander, Ryan Spence.

Building began in early June, after experiencing delays related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The outside is near completion.

“Finding the right logs was the biggest part, because they had to match up with the other logs that were here,” said the builder, Ron Oman.

Oman has a personal reason for being involved with the project: His father is a World War ll veteran.

“They asked me to do it and I felt it was my obligation to help them out,” he said.

A VFW member says this post means so much to the group.

“We, as Vietnam veterans, are the most of the people that had to take over this post, and just trying to keep it together,” said the Norway VFW senior vice commander, Dennis Peterson.

The post commander says the community, including the Mr. Moms group has been extremely helpful during this time.

“It’s been great, a lot of people came out, and helped us clean out the building after the crash happened,” said Spence.

They are always looking for members.

“Anybody that’s served in a wartime combat zone,” said Spence.

Right now insurance money is covering most of the cost for the building, but the VFW is still looking for donations to cover the rest of the project. The post is on schedule to be completely renovated by mid fall.

