Negaunee Public Library still holding summer reading program

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - With so many events and programs cancelled for the summer, now might be the best time to get yourself a good book. The Negaunee Public Library is still holding it’s summer reading program, with some changes.

While the building is closed, curbside service is available for packs containing summer reading material, including a reading log. You can call the library or order the materials online and then pick them up.

"We've got packets with the book, bookmark, colored pencils or crayons and some other activities, and it's great now that we're able to bring things out to people and let you pick it up," said Jessica Holman, Director of the Negaunee Public Library.

Holman has also been leading online summer story time on Facebook. The book drop-off remains open during this time.

