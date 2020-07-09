Advertisement

Masks to be required to enter Marinette County Courthouse beginning Monday

Visitors who refuse to wear a face covering may be escorted out of the courthouse or may be refused service.
(Marinette County logo, WLUC edits)
(Marinette County logo, WLUC edits)(WLUC)
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 3:33 PM EDT
MARINETTE, Wis. (WLUC) - Masks will soon be required for anyone entering the Marinette County Courthouse.

Effective Monday, July 13, at 8:00 a.m. all employees and visitors of the courthouse and annex at 1926 Hall Ave in Marinette, Wis. will be required to wear a face covering in all publicly accessible areas until further notice. This includes, but is not limited to, hallways, bathrooms, courtrooms and all other meeting rooms.

Visitors to the courthouse are expected to supply their own face coverings.

Property owners seeking to pay their property taxes are strongly encouraged to make payment by mail, online, or dropbox (located just outside the Courthouse Annex entry doors facing the Veterans Memorial Fountain). Payments can also be made at the Peshtigo National Bank in Peshtigo or the Coleman branch of Associated Bank.

Taxpayers wanting to pay their taxes with a credit card can only do so at www.officialpayments.com or by telephone at 1-800-272-9829. Taxpayers will need to know their parcel number(s) and the Marinette County Jurisdiction Code, which is 5957. A convenience fee of up to 2.89 percent of the payment amount will be charged on any credit card payment.

