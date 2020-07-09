Advertisement

Marquette woman arrested following crash Wednesday night in Marquette Township

The 21-year-old woman was taken into police custody for suspicion of drunk driving after the crash.
(KWTX)
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 5:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette woman was arrested Wednesday night in Marquette Township.

According to the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened at the intersection of County Road 492 and Grove Street at 8:27 p.m. on July 8.

The driver was traveling westbound on Grove Street and missed the stop sign. She then crossed over both lanes and crashed into a embankment. The driver was unharmed and later arrested for suspicion of drunk driving.

The driver and front seat passenger were both unharmed. A passenger in the rear seat, identified as a 21-year-old woman from Gross Isle, was transported to UPHS - Marquette for medical evaluation after sustaining non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. No names have been released at this time.

The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Michigan State Police and Marquette Township Fire and EMS.

