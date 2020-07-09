Marquette Memory Box project to preserve local pandemic history

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new effort in Marquette is hoping to preserve some memories from the coronavirus pandemic.

The City of Marquette Arts and Culture Center says the Marquette Memory Box was conceived as a way for Marquette County residents to share what they’ve been creating during the COVID-19 pandemic. The community is encouraged share their stories and art and reflect upon the challenges we continue to face.

For more information on how to make a submission to the Marquette Memory Box, watch the above video from the TV6 Morning News, follow the Marquette Memory Box on Facebook and visit the MACC website.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.