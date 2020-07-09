Advertisement

Marquette Memory Box project to preserve local pandemic history

A new effort in Marquette is hoping to preserve some memories from the coronavirus pandemic
By Andrew LaCombe
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 8:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
The City of Marquette Arts and Culture Center says the Marquette Memory Box was conceived as a way for Marquette County residents to share what they’ve been creating during the COVID-19 pandemic. The community is encouraged share their stories and art and reflect upon the challenges we continue to face.

For more information on how to make a submission to the Marquette Memory Box, watch the above video from the TV6 Morning News, follow the Marquette Memory Box on Facebook and visit the MACC website.

