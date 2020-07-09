Marquette City Commission hears proposed improvement projects for 2021

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Wednesday night, the Marquette City Commission held a special meeting dealing with funding for next years capital improvement projects.

The Commissioners met at City Hall, then took a bus tour highlighting some of the proposed projects. The tour included streets in Shiras Hills, downtown Marquette, Division Street and a few other areas of the city.

The proposal for next year includes slightly more than 20 projects and could include $5.5 million in bonding for funding.

"The purpose of the tour is to basically tour the streets that are proposed for reconstruction or some sort of maintenance for next year, basically we present to the City Commission what projects we think are important and it's up to them as far as whether to fund them," said Mikael Kilpela, City Engineer for Marquette.

No action was taken on the issue during Wednesday’s special meeting. The Commission will be able to review the proposed projects in further budget meetings in August.

