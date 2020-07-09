Advertisement

Marquette businesses say there has been little to no incidents due to mask mandates

Face masks are required to enter any enclosed public space in Michigan.
Face masks are required to enter any enclosed public space in Michigan.(Tyler Markle)
By Tyler Markle
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -

You might have seen videos on social media, of altercations at stores; customers angry that masks are required. That hasn't really been the case for most businesses in Marquette.

“Nobody has been hard to deal with, nobody has caused any issues,” said Nicole Bullock, owner of Embrace Salon and Spa. “Everything has been easy going.”

Embrace Salon and Spa, like every salon or barber shop in Michigan, is required by the state to have customers and staff in masks during service.

“People really want their hair done,” said Bullock. “So after three months, they’ll pretty much wear anything as long as we can finish their service.”

The salon even provides masks to those who don't have one. At Kildare Irish American Pub just across the street, a majority of the customers have been fine with the requirement.

“We’ve had a couple of people that want to get loud about it, nothing too crazy,” said bar manager Rachel Urbiha. “Luckily we haven’t had to call the police or anything like that, that I’ve seen some other places have had issues with.”

The pub isn't taking any chances. With a chef who is high risk, as well as the families of employees, they've gone above and beyond trying to keep everyone safe. Even going as far as closing indoor dining last weekend with a surge of potential customers in town.

"We didn't want to be closed, we didn't want to not work or not offer our services to the community, but we wanted to make sure that both the community and ourselves, were as safe as possible, and that just seemed like the decision that made the most sense," said Urbiha.

Local businesses have struggled during this pandemic, and say that compliance with guidelines will go a long way to making sure they don’t have to shut down again.

