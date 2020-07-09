Advertisement

LSCP kicks of “Partner Perspectives” webinar series

As local businesses continue to recover from the economic downfall, the hope is these seminars shed some light on the positive progress being made.
LSCP held its first "Partner Perspectives" webinar with Stephanie Jones of Select Reality.
LSCP held its first “Partner Perspectives” webinar with Stephanie Jones of Select Reality.(WLUC)
By Doug Lindblom
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 6:04 PM EDT
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Lake Superior Community Partnership is kicking off a new webinar series to connect business leaders in the community. 

It held its first “Partner Perspectives” webinar with Stephanie Jones of Select Reality on Thursday, July 7. She discussed how things have changed in the real estate business due to COVID-19 and best practices when it comes to buying and selling houses. 

As local businesses continue to recover from the economic downfall, the hope is these seminars shed some light on the positive progress being made. 

“Getting the factual-based information from someone that’s in the trenches in those sectors, let’s not guess about what’s happening, you know you can read a whole lot of viewpoints and facts, let’s talk to someone right in the trenches and understands what’s going on in our community,” said Amy Clickner, CEO of LSCP. 

LSCP plans to hold new “Partner Perspectives” on a weekly basis with different board members of the organization.

