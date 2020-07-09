Advertisement

Lori Branstrom Memorial Livestock Expo in Escanaba scheduled for August

The expo is a modified version of the shows and auction that were planned for the 2020 U.P. State Fair, which has been postponed until 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (Press Release) - The U.P. State Fair Authority approved a plan on Wednesday for a livestock expo that will be held August 17 through 22 this year on the U.P. State Fairgrounds.

“Youth and agriculture are the foundation of the fair and the U.P. State Fair Authority is happy to announce that they have approved a plan that includes the Jr. Market Livestock Auction on Saturday along with other events and activities that will reward exhibitors for their hard work and dedication,” said Phyllis French, Chair of the U.P. State Fair Authority.

Most of the rules defined in the Exhibitors’ Guide to Classes and Awards will be followed, however, the 2020 week-long event will be known as the Lori Branstrom Memorial Livestock Expo. Lori passed away on February 14, 2020, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. She had a leadership role with the U.P. State Fair management team and was largely responsible for the success of the exhibitions, award programs, and auction held during fair week.

Emma Axtell, the youth representative on the department advisory committee from Menominee County, supported the recognition by saying, “Naming the expo after Lori is a perfect way to honor all the hard work she has done for all of us and every kid. It wouldn’t be possible, even this year, to hold this event without all her years of planning and organization.”

The approved plan includes schedule and department class changes to allow for compliance of social distancing, crowd size restrictions, and other guidelines recommended by the CDC and imposed by Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s Executive Orders.

All changes will be communicated to all pre-registered exhibitors. Updates will be posted on the fair’s Facebook page.

For additional information, contact the U.P. State Fair office at 1001 North Lincoln Road by calling 906-786-2192 or by emailing info@deltami.org.

