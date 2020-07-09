Advertisement

Lake Antoine Park in Iron Mountain gets renovated sign

Dr. Jason and Angela Hall donated the funds for the sign.
Angela Hall stands with family members looking at sign
By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Lake Antoine Park in Dickinson County has a new and improved sign. A donation from Dr. Jason and Angela Hall, of Hall Orthodontics allowed the iconic Lake Antoine Park sign to be updated.

Xcell Graphics & Signs of Spread Eagle, Wisconsin completed the new version. It replaces the wooden sign that had been at the park entrance since the 1960s.

“We take a lot of pride in our community. We are always open to bettering our community, especially a place we hold so near and dear to our hearts; a place we spend a lot of time at. It’s up and it looks wonderful. It looks very close to the original, so we are very excited about that. We hope that the sign can draw more people and bring some awareness to our beautiful park we have here in Iron Mountain,” said Angela.

Lake Antoine Park is currently open for camping and day use.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

