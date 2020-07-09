InvestUP ready to help distribute second round of grant funding for UP businesses

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - InvestUP is working to help small business as a second round of grant funding is now available. The funding will come through the Michigan Economic Development Corporation or MEDC.

It's a stimulus effort called the Small Business Restart Program and will see an additional $100 million in grants throughout the state. About $4.5 million has been allocated for the Upper Peninsula through InvestUP and its economic development partners.

"It certainly provides a lifeline for some businesses, we're really grateful the money has come our way and to work in partnership with local economic development organizations across the Upper Peninsula to get it out to small businesses and do so quickly, but there's still going to be a much bigger need going forward," said CEO of InvestUP, Marty Fittante.

In May InvestUP worked with its partners to distribute $500,000 to U.P. businesses through the Small Business Relief Program. InvestUP also conducted a survey of businesses impacted by the covid-19 pandemic to better understand the need for assistance.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.