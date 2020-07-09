Advertisement

Houghton County woman shares experience with childhood abuse in new book

Author Michelle Barry details her experience with abusive incest a child.
By Sarah Blakely
Published: Jul. 9, 2020
HOUGHTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A woman from Houghton County is sharing her experiences of going through childhood abuse in a new book.

Michelle Barry, author of “We Stay in Our Own Tree: Shattering the Taboo of Abusive Incest,” says she hopes her book will others with similar experiences.

Barry begins the book in her early childhood years living in Donken when the abuse started. She says she chronicles her experiences growing up in an abusive home, the disassociation she went through and dealing with the return of those painful memories, and where she is now as an adult.

Now living in Duluth, Minnesota, Barry says she wants to connect with others who have experienced any kind of abuse, whether its child abuse, sexual abuse, or domestic abuse. She also wants her book to an educational tool for those wanting to better understand the mindset of survivors.

You can purchase “We Stay in Our Own Tree: Shattering the Taboo of Abusive Incest” on Amazon or wherever you download e-books. You can also get connected with Barry on her website.

