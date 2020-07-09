Gov. Whitmer to provide COVID-19 response update Thursday morning

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) -

Governor Whitmer plans to give an update on Michigan’s coronavirus response Thursday morning.

Sources tell TV6 and FOX UP News that the governor is not expected to tighten restrictions in Upper Michigan. However, it is anticipated that Governor Whitmer will provide plenty of reminders about how we can all play a role in stopping the coronavirus from spreading. This includes things like properly wearing face masks in public, physical distancing, and staying home if sick.

Thursday’s press conference is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time. It will be aired on TV6 and FOX UP, along with the TV6 and FOX UP Facebook page.

The update comes a day after Michigan recorded its largest one day total of coronavirus cases in seven weeks. On Tuesday, Governor Whitmer told CNN that she would impose new restrictions if COVID-19 numbers continue to grow.

Upper Michigan remains in phase 5 of the governor’s reopening plan, despite increased COVID-19 case rates and testing positivity in the past week.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.