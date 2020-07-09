Advertisement

Gov. Whitmer to provide COVID-19 response update Thursday morning

Thursday’s press conference is scheduled to begin at 11:30 Eastern Standard Time. It will be aired on TV6 and FOX UP.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer during a press conference on Michigan's coronavirus response. (FILE IMAGE)
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer during a press conference on Michigan's coronavirus response. (FILE IMAGE)
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 5:07 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) -

Governor Whitmer plans to give an update on Michigan’s coronavirus response Thursday morning.

Sources tell TV6 and FOX UP News that the governor is not expected to tighten restrictions in Upper Michigan. However, it is anticipated that Governor Whitmer will provide plenty of reminders about how we can all play a role in stopping the coronavirus from spreading. This includes things like properly wearing face masks in public, physical distancing, and staying home if sick.

Thursday’s press conference is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time. It will be aired on TV6 and FOX UP, along with the TV6 and FOX UP Facebook page.

The update comes a day after Michigan recorded its largest one day total of coronavirus cases in seven weeks. On Tuesday, Governor Whitmer told CNN that she would impose new restrictions if COVID-19 numbers continue to grow.

Upper Michigan remains in phase 5 of the governor’s reopening plan, despite increased COVID-19 case rates and testing positivity in the past week.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Marquette City Commission hears proposed improvement projects for 2021

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
Marquette City Commissioners toured possible construction project sites for 2021 before a special meeting Wednesday.

News

PepsiCo working to provide meals to rural communities

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
PepsiCo is working with other groups to provide meals to children and families in rural communities in Michigan and across the country.

News

Negaunee Public Library still holding summer reading program

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
The Negaunee Public Library is still holding its summer reading program with some changes amid the covid-19 pandemic.

VOD Recordings

2020 UP Fall Beer Fest canceled

Updated: 10 hours ago
This is a recording of the TV6 Early News.

Latest News

News

Superior Watershed Partnership provides energy assistance program services to low-income Upper Michigan households

Updated: 11 hours ago
Michigan residents who previously did not qualify may now be eligible for energy assistance.

News

Online Cannabis Production certificate to be offered this fall at LSSU

Updated: 11 hours ago
The Cannabis Production certificate consists of coursework in Cannabis Chemistry, Cannabis Plant Sample Prep, Cannabis Production, Cannabis Business, and Cannabis Law and Policy.

News

Gov. Whitmer signs several bills into law

Updated: 11 hours ago
House Bills 4389 and 4390 were signed, which regulate the use and reporting of firefighting foam containing per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS.

News

Breakwater Falls video premiere event

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Jawor
A 9 minute video will be released on www.exploreflorencecounty.com via an online premiere event organized by River Alliance of Wisconsin.

News

“Clean UP MQT” aims to reduce littering on Beaches

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Doug Lindblom
Caesar Escobar is creator of the Clean UP MQT organization. Since early May, he has been heading out to McCarty’s Cove beach, cleaning up trash from the day before.

News

State Treasurer: $300M in grants available to help first responders, local governments due to COVID-19

Updated: 12 hours ago
Grants provide first responders premium hazard pay and reimburse communities for payroll response costs.