Advertisement

Gov. Whitmer extends executive order protecting jail, juvenile detention center populations

Executive Order 2020-146 temporarily suspends transfers into and from Michigan Department of Corrections facilities unless jails adopt certain risk-reduction protocols.
MGN
MGN(KALB)
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed Executive Order 2020-146 Thursday, which extends protections for vulnerable populations in Michigan’s county jails, local lockups and juvenile detention centers through Aug. 6, 2020.

“By extending this executive order we protect both people serving time, and our communities from jail-based outbreaks of COVID-19,” Governor Whitmer said. “Jails are part of our communities, making a jail-based outbreak a concern for every Michigander. By reducing the spread of COVID-19 in jails, we protect the men and women serving on the front lines of this ongoing public health crisis, the people serving time in jails, and the entire community.”

Executive Order 2020-146 temporarily suspends transfers into and from Michigan Department of Corrections facilities unless jails adopt certain risk-reduction protocols. Many counties have already resumed transfers, subject to ongoing review. The order also allows local officials more flexibility in releasing vulnerable populations who do not pose a threat to public safety.

To view Executive Order 2020-146, click here.

Information around this outbreak is changing rapidly. The latest information is available at Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Reps. Bergman, Lee introduce bipartisan bill to end veteran suicide

Updated: moments ago
This new legislation would establish a pilot program at the Department of Veterans Affairs called the “Zero Suicide Initiative.”

News

Car break-ins being investigated in Delta County

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
The sheriff’s office said the incidents happened between Wednesday evening, July 8, and Thursday morning, July 9.

News

LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe and Alissa Pietila
This story provides the coronavirus case count, deaths, and recoveries reported for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

News

Upper Michigan adds 11 new COVID-19 cases Thursday

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
Those cases were split between five different counties.

Latest News

News

UP Energy Task Force to meet online July 15

Updated: 1 hour ago
On the agenda are presentations by representatives from the City of Escanaba Electric Department, Marquette Board of Light and Power and the Upper Peninsula Power Co.

News

Lori Branstrom Memorial Livestock Expo in Escanaba scheduled for August

Updated: 1 hour ago
The expo is a modified version of the shows and auction that were planned for the 2020 U.P. State Fair, which has been postponed until 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Gov. Whitmer extends executive order outlining workplace safety for meat, poultry processors

Updated: 1 hour ago
This was done to keep emmployees and consumers safe.

News

2020 Chippewa County Fair canceled

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alex Clark
The Chippewa County Fair board has decided to cancel the 2020 Chippewa County Fair.

News

Masks to be required to enter Marinette County Courthouse beginning Monday

Updated: 2 hours ago
Visitors who refuse to wear a face coveringmay be escorted out of the courthouse or may be refused service.

News

Norway VFW rebuilding after crash damage

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Jawor
A new wood exterior closes the holes of the building. This facelift comes after the building suffered significant damage from a crash on August 11, 2019.