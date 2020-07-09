Advertisement

Cooler weekend weather in store after damp Friday morning

Heaviest rain will occur over much of central and eastern Upper Michigan
By Shawn Householder
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
A cold front sweeping eastward through the Great Lakes brings to opportunity for heavy overnight rain and occasional storms, mainly in the central and eastern Upper Peninsula. Damp weather continues into Friday afternoon over much of the eastern U.P. while drier air lends towards a fair and less humid start to the weekend looking central & east. Friday: Morning rain showers in the central and especially looking east. Sunshine returns from west to east throughout the afternoon.

· Highs: Mid and upper 70s to low 80s. Warmest interior central.

Saturday: Mainly sunny to partly cloudy, comfortably mild.

· Highs: 70s, coolest far north.

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with off and on rain showers.

· Highs: Mid 70s

Monday: Mostly sunny, fair and dry.

· Highs: 70s for most. Near 80° well inland.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy rain and scattered storms in the afternoon.

· Highs: 80s.

Wednesday: Scattered showers

· Highs:  Mid 80s

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -

