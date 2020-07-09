Car break-ins being investigated in Delta County

DELTA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Car break-ins are being investigated in Delta County.

The Delta County Sheriff’s Office, Michigan State Police and the Gladstone Department of Public Safety have received and are investigating multiple reports of vehicle break-ins happening there.

The sheriff’s office said the incidents happened between Wednesday evening, July 8, and Thursday morning, July 9 in the “North Bluff/Stagecoach/Lake Minnewasca Area.”

Deputies are reminding residents to lock their home and vehicle doors and to report any suspicious activity by calling Delta County Central Dispatch at 906-786-5911.

Law enforcement involved in the investigation is also asking anyone with video surveillance in the above areas to review camera footage for Wednesday night through Thursday morning.

Anyone with tips or other information that may be useful in this ongoing investigation is asked to contact their local law enforcement, or even private message the Delta County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

TV6 & FOX UP will update this story as information becomes available.

