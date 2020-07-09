Advertisement

Black Lives Matter mural goes up in front of Trump Tower

Fifth Avenue is being decorated
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN/Gray News) – Painters along New York’s posh Fifth Avenue are working on a Black Lives Matter mural on New York’s posh Fifth Avenue.

And, at the direction of Mayor Bill de Blasio, the big yellow letters are going on the street right in front of Trump Tower.

President Donald Trump is less than pleased.

On Twitter, the mayor said black people built Fifth Avenue and much of the nation.

“We are honoring them,” de Blasio tweeted in response to the president. “The fact that you see it as denigrating your street is the definition of racism.”

Earlier this month, President Donald Trump called the mural a "symbol of hate" that he says will "further antagonize New York's finest."

Black Lives Matter murals are being painted on streets in cities across America in the wake of George Floyd's death at the hands of Minneapolis police.

Copyright 2020 CNN and Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

How to get tested for COVID-19 in Upper Michigan as cases rise

Updated: moments ago
The state has a COVID-19 test finder at michigan.gov/coronavirus

Political News

US sanctions Chinese officials over repression of minorities

Updated: 5 minutes ago
The United States on Thursday imposed sanctions on three senior officials of the Chinese Communist Party, including a member of the ruling Politburo, for alleged human rights abuses targeting ethnic and religious minorities that China has detained in the western part of the country.

National

Missing Seoul mayor’s body found after massive search

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By HYUNG-JIN KIM and KIM TONG-HYUNG Associated Press
Police say Park Won-soon’s body was located in hills in northern Seoul early Friday, more than seven hours after they launched a massive search for him.

National

Ivy League suspends fall sports due to coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By DOUG FEINBERG and JIMMY GOLEN
A person with knowledge of the decision says the Ivy League will not play sports this fall because of the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Gov. Whitmer signs executive directive to improve equity across Michigan’s health care system

Updated: 32 minutes ago
New rules will require health care professionals to undergo training to help reduce racial and other disparities in delivery of medical services.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Study suggests fetal coronavirus infection is possible

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By MARILYNN MARCHIONE
Researchers from Italy said Thursday that they studied 31 women with COVID-19 who delivered babies in March and April.

National

Officer told George Floyd it took 'a lot of oxygen to talk,' transcripts say

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Transcripts from an officer's body cam reveal the final moments of George Floyd's life.

National

Sheriff: ‘Glee’ actress Naya Rivera missing in California lake

Updated: 1 hour ago
Rivera played Santana, a cheerleader in the musical-comedy “Glee” that aired on Fox from 2009 until 2015.

National Politics

Black Lives Matter mural is painted near Trump Tower

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Painters started work Thursday on NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio's planned Black Lives Matter mural near Trump Tower.

Coronavirus

Service workers struggle as reopenings roll back

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Many people who were returning to work have been forced to go back on unemployment.