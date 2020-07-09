Asymptomatic cases of COVID-19 on the rise in Dickinson and Iron Counties

IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - Dickinson and Iron Counties have more than doubled their recorded cases of COVID-19 since July 1, but they are also seeing an above average increase in asymptomatic cases.

10 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported this month, with six of those being asymptomatic, or 60 percent of new cases. According to the Dickinson-Iron District Health Department, it’s common for around 30-40 percent of cases to be reported as asymptomatic.

While it’s hard for the health department to pinpoint a reason why these cases are on the rise, it could be attributed to increased availability of tests that don’t require a doctor’s note.

“If you go into the local hospitals and you’re not exhibiting signs, they will not test you because the availability of kits is sort of sporadic. So, you’re getting some of these outlying testing facilities and agencies, and I think that’s why you’re seeing them a little bit more,” said Daren Deyaert, Health Officer with the Dickinson-Iron District Health Department.

Deyaert encourages all members of the community to wear a face covering when going out, even if you are not showing symptoms.

