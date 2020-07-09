2020 Chippewa County Fair canceled

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -

The Chippewa County Fair board has decided to cancel the 2020 Chippewa County Fair.

The board announced the decision in a Facebook post on their page early Thursday afternoon.

In the post, board member Barb Hillock said that the decision was made because of the State of Michigan’s current crowd size restrictions, which would limit the number of fair goers allowed. In addition, Skerbeck Entertainment Group, the fair’s carnival and midway operator, is currently not allowed to operate any amusement devices other than zip lines.

“This has been the hardest decision we as a board has had to make, but it complies with the regulations imposed by the Governor’s Executive Orders, after countless conversations we had to put our community’s health above what our hearts wanted to do,” Hillock stated. “We look forward to welcoming the community back August 20 thru September 6, 2021,” she concluded.

