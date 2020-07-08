Zero visitor protocol implemented again at UP Health System-Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (Press Release) - For the safety of our patients, our employees, and our medical staff, UP Health System - Marquette is re-implementing certain visitor restrictions in response to the recent increase in COVID-19 cases and per Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s Executive Orders for the State of Michigan.

As of July 8, the Upper Peninsula of Michigan was designated as a medium risk area. Our previous limited visitation hours of 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. have been suspended until further notice.

“Like many communities across the country, we are starting to see an uptick in COVID-19 cases in the UP,” said Gar Atchison, Market President of UP Health System. “While we have not yet seen an increase in cases at our hospitals, we believe the proactive effort is necessary to do our part in keeping our patients and employees as safe as possible.”

Zero Visitor Restrictions and Guidelines

The following visitor restrictions have been re-implemented at UPHS – Marquette. Effective Thursday, July 9, 2020, visitors will only be permitted to enter our facility if they are:

Necessary for the provision of medical care, the support of activities of daily living, or the exercise of the power of attorney or court-appointed guardianship for an individual under the facility's care;

Accompanying an admitted inpatient specifically at the time of admission and at the time of discharge to assist with the process and post-procedure. Routine visiting will not be permitted.

A support person with the patient in the Family Birthing Center at any time, including one certified doula or midwife during labor.

A parent, foster parent, or guardian of an individual under 21 years of age who is under the facility's care;

Visiting an individual under the facility's care who is in critical condition or hospice care;

Visiting under urgent circumstances or for the purpose of performing official government functions;

Able to wear an appropriate mask or face covering. If you are unable to wear an appropriate mask or face covering, you may be denied entry into the facility.

Continued Screening Guidelines for Visitors

We are continuing to perform a health screen for all individuals entering our facility. We must deny entry to those individuals who do not meet the evaluation criteria. The evaluation criteria include:

Symptoms of a respiratory infection such as fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, muscle or body aches, headache, the new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting;

Contact in the last 14 days with someone with a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19.

Per the Michigan state mandate, we have universal masking at our facility. All individuals are required to wear a face covering.

Continued Limited Access

The main entrance to the hospital is open from 5 am – 5 pm, Monday through Friday.

The Emergency Department entrance is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

The Bistro on Baraga will only be open for employees.

“We want to reassure our communities that it is safe to come to the hospital should you or your family need care”, added Atchison. “COVID-19 cases are currently a small percentage of our total patient volume. As a large regional hospital serving the residents of the Upper Peninsula, we are continuing to provide the necessary care our communities need.”

For up-to-date information, visit www.CDC.gov. You can also visit our website and view preparedness information for UPHS – Marquette at www.mgh.org/coronavirus.

For more information on U.P. cases, click here. For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit https://www.uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus. More COVID-19 information can be found at https://www.michigan.gov/coronavirus/.

