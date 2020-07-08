Advertisement

Woman arrested after stabbing another woman at Menominee Lighthouse Pier

It's alleged a 33-year-old woman stabbed an 18-year-old woman.
Menominee Lighthouse Pier
Menominee Lighthouse Pier(WLUC/Alissa Pietila)
By Alissa Pietila
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A woman was arrested in Menominee Tuesday night after stabbing another woman.

According to the Menominee Police Department, officers were dispatched to the Menominee Lighthouse Pier around 7:16 p.m. July 7 for reports of a person with a knife wound.

Upon arriving on scene, officers located an 18-year-old woman with a stab wound. She was taken to Aurora Medical Center-Bay Area in Green Bay for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

After further investigation, officers arrested a 33-year-old woman on the charge of aggravated felonious assault. She was lodged at the Menominee County Jail.

The incident remains under investigation. Police say more information may be released.

TV6 & FOX UP will update this story as more information is made available.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

How to get tested for COVID-19 in Upper Michigan as cases rise

Updated: 38 minutes ago
The state has a COVID-19 test finder at michigan.gov/coronavirus

News

Medium COVID-19 risk: UP moves down

Updated: 1 hour ago
This is different than the MI Safe Start Plan, where the U.P. remains in Phase 5.

News

COVID-19 case diagnosed among Finlandia’s campus community

Updated: 1 hour ago
The individual is off campus and is following the required response protocol.

News

AG Nessel, Michigan Liquor Control Commission chair announce $3M fine against distributor for 88 violations

Updated: 1 hours ago
This is an unprecedented fine and an independent audit against NWS Michigan LLC, one of the state’s authorized spirits distributors, is underway.

Latest News

News

2020 UP Fall Beer Fest canceled

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Michigan Brewers Guild has canceled the Sept. 12 festival at Marquette's Lower Harbor Park

News

Mackinac Island moves forward with summer tourism season

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sarah Blakely
The executive director of the Mackinac Island Convention and Visitors Bureau discusses the summer tourism outlook amid the pandemic.

VOD Recordings

Mackinac Island summer tourism outlook

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sarah Blakely

VOD Recordings

Spreading COVID-19: The incubation, quarantine periods

Updated: 6 hours ago
An interview with Dr. Kevin Piggott of the Marquette County Health Department

News

Marquette County Board approves study to find how to dispose of 1.2 million gallons of PFAS contaminated biosolids

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
During a regular board meeting, Marquette County Commissioners approved a plan to study how to dispose of 1.2 million gallons of PFAS contaminated biosolids at the K.I. Sawyer Wastewater Treatment Facility.

News

Marquette Planning Commission approves site plan for new Beacon House

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Doug Lindblom
The hospitality hotel is being built at 200 Seventh Street, closer to the new UP Health System - Marquette facility. As part of the approved plan, a revised Planned Unit Development agreement still must be submitted, as the property is now owned by the Beacon House and no longer UP Health System.