Woman arrested after stabbing another woman at Menominee Lighthouse Pier

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A woman was arrested in Menominee Tuesday night after stabbing another woman.

According to the Menominee Police Department, officers were dispatched to the Menominee Lighthouse Pier around 7:16 p.m. July 7 for reports of a person with a knife wound.

Upon arriving on scene, officers located an 18-year-old woman with a stab wound. She was taken to Aurora Medical Center-Bay Area in Green Bay for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

After further investigation, officers arrested a 33-year-old woman on the charge of aggravated felonious assault. She was lodged at the Menominee County Jail.

The incident remains under investigation. Police say more information may be released.

TV6 & FOX UP will update this story as more information is made available.

