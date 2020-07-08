Volunteers needed to clean up Escanaba shorelines

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Escanaba is looking for volunteers Thursday to help clean up the shorelines. The Escanaba Recreation Department will be cleaning garbage along the waterfront.

The cleanup is from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Garbage bags and gloves will be provided by the Rec Department. People will also be separated into groups to encourage social distancing.

“We’ll spread everybody out. We will start at the Municipal Dock and we will go all the way behind the band shell and we’ll just walk the shoreline picking up garbage,” said Kim Peterson, City of Escanaba Recreation Director.

After the cleanup, refreshments will be served, courtesy of Meijer of Escanaba. The event is usually held in May but was postponed due to coronavirus.

