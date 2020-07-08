Advertisement

State Treasurer: $300M in grants available to help first responders, local governments due to COVID-19

Grants provide first responders premium hazard pay and reimburse communities for payroll response costs.
(KWCH)
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (Press Release) - State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks Wednesday announced two new grant programs that will provide an overall total of $300 million to help first responders receive premium hazard pay and reimburse local governments for payroll costs incurred due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our first responders and those public employees on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic are performing a critical public service for all Michiganders,” Eubanks said. “Supporting our first responders with funding is vital to keep Michigan safe. These dollars will also help our communities receive some budget relief.”  

Effective immediately, eligible local units of government can apply for a grant from the First Responder Hazard Pay Premiums Program and the Public Safety and Public Health Payroll Reimbursement Program.

First Responder Hazard Pay Premiums Program

The First Responder Hazard Pay Premiums Program offers $100 million to fund additional compensation for first responders. Eligible first responders performed hazardous duty or work involving physical hardship related to COVID-19.

Cities, villages, townships, counties, public airport operators and certain ambulance operators can be reimbursed up to $1,000 per eligible employee, with no single applicant receiving more than $5 million. Applications from qualifying units of government will be funded on a first-come, first-served basis.

Public Safety and Public Health Payroll Reimbursement Program

The Public Safety and Public Health Payroll Reimbursement Program makes available $200 million to reimburse cities, villages, townships and counties for eligible public safety and public health payroll expenditures incurred from April 2020 to July 2020. 

Cities, villages, townships, and counties can participate in the program if they have eligible public safety and public health payroll expenditures.

This program will potentially have two application rounds. 

The first application round will be available for reimbursement of April and May 2020 eligible payroll expenditures. If funding is available after the first application round is completed, a second application round will be available for reimbursement of the June and July 2020 eligible payroll expenditures.

About the Grant Programs

On July 1, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed Public Act 123 of 2020, which appropriated $100 million for the First Responder Hazard Pay Premiums Program and $200 million for the Public Safety and Public Health Payroll Reimbursement Program. 

Both grant programs use federal funding available to the state of Michigan through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES) Act.

Local Units of Government with questions about the grant programs can call the Treasury CARES Grant Programs Hotline at 517-335-0155 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Applications for the programs and more information are available on the Treasury COVID-19 webpage under Local Government and School Services.

Information around this outbreak is changing rapidly. The latest information is available at Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus. For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.

