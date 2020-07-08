Advertisement

Online Cannabis Production certificate to be offered this fall at LSSU

The Cannabis Production certificate consists of coursework in Cannabis Chemistry, Cannabis Plant Sample Prep, Cannabis Production, Cannabis Business, and Cannabis Law and Policy.
(WLUC)
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WLUC) - Leading the way in cannabis education, Lake Superior State University announces an online Cannabis Production certificate beginning in fall 2020.

The certificate combines courses from cannabis chemistry and cannabis business in a one year certificate with a limited lab residency. The residency will be for a one week period beginning in the summer of 2021 on Lake Superior State University’s campus in the Cannabis Center of Excellence.

The Cannabis Center of Excellence houses over $2 million dollars in cutting edge/state of the art analytical instrumentation and extraction equipment. The Center works closely with partners in the cannabis industry to provide training and certification in the most current industrial protocols and methodologies keeping our Superior Education at the cutting edge of the cannabis industry.

The Cannabis Production certificate consists of coursework in Cannabis Chemistry, Cannabis Plant Sample Prep, Cannabis Production, Cannabis Business, and Cannabis Law and Policy. The program set up is unique for cannabis education programs and will prepare graduates for immediate employment in the cannabis market.

Dr. Rodney S. Hanley, President of LSSU, stated, “I am very proud of the work that has been done by staying on the cutting edge of cannabis education. Lake Superior State University is continuing to create a Superior Education for our students through our innovative programs. Our new Cannabis Production program is one of these outstanding programs.”

For students that are interested in the Cannabis Production certificate should apply online at www.lssu.edu/apply.

About Lake Superior State University: Lake Superior State University is one of Michigan’s most affordable public universities with One-Rate at Lake State tuition for all. Surrounded by three Great Lakes, LSSU is an unsurpassed location for research, innovation, and real-world experiences. Lake State was founded in 1946 in Sault Ste. Marie, the oldest city in Michigan, on the site of the former U.S. Army’s Fort Brady. Lake State has approximately 2,000 undergraduate students, with 88 percent coming from Michigan, and with every county represented. Ninety percent of full-time students receive financial aid.

