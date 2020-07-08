Advertisement

NMU Alumni Award winners announced

They will be recognized for significant achievements in their fields, substantial contributions to society, and demonstrated exceptional leadership and civic qualities.
(WLUC)
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (Press Release) - The Northern Michigan University Alumni Association has announced five recipients of its 2020 Alumni Awards: Steve Mariucci (‘77 BS, ’83 MAE) of Monte Sereno, Calif., and Per Utnegaard (’82 BS) of Oberaegen, Switzerland, Distinguished Alumni; Anita Mattson (‘02 BS) of Worcester, Mass., Alumni Achievement; Amanda Rosenburg (’02 BS) of Astoria, N.Y., Outstanding Young Alumni; and Greg Toutant (‘94 BS) of Negaunee, Alumni Service.

They will be recognized for significant achievements in their fields, substantial contributions to society, and demonstrated exceptional leadership and civic qualities. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, recipients will be honored virtually during Homecoming 2020 and invited to celebrate in person during Homecoming 2021.

Mariucci is an analyst with the NFL Network and former NFL head coach, spending six years with the San Francisco 49ers and three with the Detroit Lions. The Iron Mountain native led the 1975 football Wildcats to the NCAA Division II Championship. He has been a strong supporter of his hometown, NMU Athletics and the Beacon House in Marquette.

Utnegaard was a member of the alpine ski team at NMU. After a 33-year career as an international business executive, he now serves on four boards, including two listed companies with a presence in London in the United Kingdom and Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and one private equity-owned company based in Paris with 12 factories worldwide. Utnegaard also serves on the Swiss University Foundation, which fosters top sports in Switzerland.

Mattson is an organic synthetic chemist with a strong medicinal chemistry component in her research. The Marquette native is an associate professor of chemistry and biochemistry at Worcester Polytechnic Institute. She oversees the Mattson Group, a laboratory conducting research to develop new molecular methods for synthesizing treatments for drug-resistant cancers. In 2017, she received a $1.7 million award from the NIH to support this work.

Rosenburg is a senior researcher for the Higher Education Team for Google Inc., where she is the team leader for products used by many higher education institutions, including NMU. During her relatively short career, she has conducted research and contributed to the production lines for Crayola, Hasbro, Nickelodeon, KaBOOM, DreamWorks and Sprout.  She served as a consulting researcher for the Emmy Award-winning PBS television shows Super Why! And Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood.

Toutant is the CEO of Great Lakes Recovery Centers. Under his leadership, GLRC has expanded its scope well beyond substance abuse and now provides a wide range of behavioral health services throughout the Upper Peninsula. It has also received numerous honors for its community impact. Toutant is involved in a number of organizations in Negaunee and Marquette.

More information on Homecoming 2020 virtual events will be released in the coming weeks. Detailed feature stories with comments from each recipient will be issued at a later date.

For more information on the award criteria and to nominate fellow alumni, visit nmu.edu/alumni/awards. The NMU Alumni Association can be contacted at alumni@nmu.edu.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Superior Watershed Partnership provides energy assistance program services to low-income Upper Michigan households

Updated: 18 minutes ago
Michigan residents who previously did not qualify may now be eligible for energy assistance.

News

Online Cannabis Production certificate to be offered this fall at LSSU

Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Cannabis Production certificate consists of coursework in Cannabis Chemistry, Cannabis Plant Sample Prep, Cannabis Production, Cannabis Business, and Cannabis Law and Policy.

News

Gov. Whitmer signs several bills into law

Updated: 41 minutes ago
House Bills 4389 and 4390 were signed, which regulate the use and reporting of firefighting foam containing per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS.

News

Breakwater Falls video premiere event

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alyssa Jawor
A 9 minute video will be released on www.exploreflorencecounty.com via an online premiere event organized by River Alliance of Wisconsin.

News

“Clean UP MQT” aims to reduce littering on Beaches

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Doug Lindblom
Caesar Escobar is creator of the Clean UP MQT organization. Since early May, he has been heading out to McCarty’s Cove beach, cleaning up trash from the day before.

Latest News

News

State Treasurer: $300M in grants available to help first responders, local governments due to COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
Grants provide first responders premium hazard pay and reimburse communities for payroll response costs.

News

Escanaba Farmer’s Market open

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Grace Blair
Even though not everyone was wearing a mask and gloves, customers said they still felt safe out shopping.

News

Zero visitor protocol implemented again at UP Health System-Marquette, -Bell

Updated: 2 hours ago
Previous limited visitation hours of 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. have been suspended until further notice.

News

Meet the Democratic candidates for Michigan’s 1st Congressional District on this Sunday’s ‘Ryan Report’

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tyler Markle
The candidates are Dana Ferguson, and Linda O'Dell. Both will be guests on this Sunday's Ryan Report.

News

Gov. Whitmer extends water reconnection order through rest of 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
Governor outlines priorities to move Michigan toward water affordability, calls on federal government to provide additional water assistance.